Google has released its 2023 schedule for the Google Ads API. This includes the tentative dates for when various versions will be released and/or sunsetted for the Google Ads API.

Here is the schedule, remember, this is all tentative to change and with Google, things change a lot:

Google also added that "releases may be added, removed or switched between major and minor."

As always, we will let you know when changes are made to the Google Ads API here

