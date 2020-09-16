Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Algorithm Update On September 15th? Limited Chatter But Tools Spiking.

Over the past 24-hours or so, most, if not all, of the Google rank checking tools are showing spikes in fluctuations in the Google search rankings. The weird part, the chatter in the SEO community and individual people complaining about ranking changes has really not spiked with the tools.

Over the past 24-hours or so, most, if not all, of the Google rank checking tools are showing spikes in fluctuations in the Google search rankings. The weird part, the chatter in the SEO community and individual people complaining about ranking changes has really not spiked with the tools. Google Discover Traffic Drop On August 10th

Since August 10th or so, there has been a number of publishers complaining that the traffic Google sends them via Google Discover has dropped off the cliff. The complaints have not subsided yet and some feel it has to do with the Google Search glitch on August 10th. Google did say they are investigating it but we have not hear back from them on the topic.

Since August 10th or so, there has been a number of publishers complaining that the traffic Google sends them via Google Discover has dropped off the cliff. The complaints have not subsided yet and some feel it has to do with the Google Search glitch on August 10th. Google did say they are investigating it but we have not hear back from them on the topic. Google Mostly Treats Affiliate Links As Nofollowed Links

Most of you know by now that Google generally treats affiliate links as nofollowed links. That means that most affiliate links do not pass any link signals. This isn't news really, I mean, Google has been doing this since the super early days of its link spam prevention methods.

Most of you know by now that Google generally treats affiliate links as nofollowed links. That means that most affiliate links do not pass any link signals. This isn't news really, I mean, Google has been doing this since the super early days of its link spam prevention methods. Google: Speed Is Complex To Measure But Focus On Core Web Vitals

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that "speed is complex & sometimes confusing" and there are so many tools and metrics out there that you can look at. He said that Google "focused on the Core Web Vitals, which have 3 main metrics." So maybe you should too?

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that "speed is complex & sometimes confusing" and there are so many tools and metrics out there that you can look at. He said that Google "focused on the Core Web Vitals, which have 3 main metrics." So maybe you should too? Google Skateboard From Google Hong Kong

Here is a photo from the Google Hong Kong office of two Google designed skateboards on the wall. One is a Bruce Lee Google skateboard. The person who posted it wrote on Instagram

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Why Content Marketing Needs Digital PR, Koozai

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google Ending Template Actions for Google Assistant Support, Voicebot

SEO

PPC