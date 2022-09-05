Daily Search Forum Recap: September 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
For Labor Day, I tried to keep it slower on the blog today... Only 20% of SEOs noticed ranking changes related to the Google helpful content update, thus far. Google Analytics made privacy changes to the Google Ads search queries report that you won't like. Google Ads will disapprove ads that do not meet the Better Ads standards starting in October. We have a Labor Day Doodle post.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Poll: Only 20% Noticed Ranking Changes After Google's Helpful Content Update
As we have reported, so far, the Google helpful content update seems pretty minor in terms of what SEOs and tools are picking up, despite what we all thought would happen. A recent poll by Aleyda Solis confirmed that, showing that only 20% of SEOs noticed ranking changes, either positive or negative, since the update.
- Google Ads To Disapprove Ads That Don't Meet Better Ads Standards
Google Ads sent out emails on Friday to advertisers of a change coming to its policies starting in October 2022. The change says that if your destinations contain ad experiences that do not conform to the Better Ads Standards then the ad will be disapproved.
- Google Analytics Makes Privacy Changes To Google Ads Search Queries Report
Google announced that it is making changes, for privacy reasons, to the Google Ads Search Queries report in Universal Analytics and the Google Ads query, First user Google Ads query, and Session Google Ads query dimensions for your explorations in Google Analytics 4.
- Google Labor Day Logo 2022
Today is Labor day in the United States and in Canada and to celebrate the laborers' work and contributions to their states, Google has a Doodle. The Doodle showcases plumbers, farmers, painters, bakers, handy workers, and delivery folks.
- Women Of Google Assistant Swag
Here is some cool Google swag, it says Women of Google Assistant. It has a note pad, keychain, pin and a photo frame.
