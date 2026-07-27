Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Another week, more Google search ranking volatility. Google updates its reviews schema guidelines; be warned. Google shades the background of your Google Business Profiles dashboard in search blue. Google Ads has household income targeting for PMax campaigns. Google Ads conversion measurement help docs updated with timing details. Google may have a bug or issue with using the request indexing or recrawling your robots.txt files within Google Search Console. ChatGPT Ads Manager has new features, budget changes and new ad formats. Google Ads released 2.13 of Ads Editor.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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