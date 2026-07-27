Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2026

Jul 27, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Another week, more Google search ranking volatility. Google updates its reviews schema guidelines; be warned. Google shades the background of your Google Business Profiles dashboard in search blue. Google Ads has household income targeting for PMax campaigns. Google Ads conversion measurement help docs updated with timing details. Google may have a bug or issue with using the request indexing or recrawling your robots.txt files within Google Search Console. ChatGPT Ads Manager has new features, budget changes and new ad formats. Google Ads released 2.13 of Ads Editor.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility July 24th Through The Weekend
    As I mentioned in my Friday video, there were some rumblings kicking into gear starting late Thursday, July 23rd, and through Friday, July 24th. It seems like Google kicked some of its search ranking servers, and as a result, we are seeing an unconfirmed Google search ranking update, with a lot of volatility throughout last week, but it kicked into high gear on Friday.
  • Google Review Snippets Prohibits Fake or Undisclosed Incentivized Reviews
    Google updated its review snippets structured data markup guidelines on Friday to provide a pretty obvious guideline that Google felt it needed to spell out. Google wrote, "Don't include fake or undisclosed incentivized reviews on your page or in your structured data markup."
  • Google Business Profile Dashboard In Blue
    Google may be slowly rolling out a blue colored background for the Google Business Profile dashboard within Google Search. Previously, it was on a white background, and now some local SEOs are seeing a blue background.
  • Google Ads Household Income Exclusions For PMax
    Google Ads is reportedly offering a new exclusion type for Performance Max campaigns. This one is named household income exclusions, which is not new to Google Ads as a whole, but maybe for PMax campaigns.
  • Google Ads Conversion Measurement Doc Updated With Timing & Data Sources
    Google has made numerous changes to its help document on Google Ads conversion measurements. The updates include information about how long the measurements need to collect data, what the best sources for gathering that data are, and even more.
  • Google Request Indexing Issue With Robots.txt Files?
    Google may have a bug or issue with using the request indexing or recrawling your robots.txt files within Google Search Console. Supposedly, the feature is not working properly for all sites, but it is working for some sites as well.
  • ChatGPT Ads Manager Budget Changes, New Features, API & Ad Formats
    OpenAI has released a number of new features and changes to ChatGPT Ads Manager over the past week or so. The latest round of changes include changes to how your daily budget works, budget pacing, conversion-optimized campaigns, geo-exclusions, matching updates, API features, and the rollout of a new product ad formats.
  • Google Ads Editor Version 2.13 Is Now Available
    Google has released version 2.13 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes 17 new features and removes one older feature. The full list of features is below, as Google posted on its site. Google Ads Editor is a free...
  • A Purple SEO AI Row Boat
    Here is a photo of a boat in the sitting in a canal in Amsterdam, Netherlands of a purple row boat. On the boat is an ad for WP SEO AI.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Search Features

SEO

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