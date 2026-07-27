Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Another week, more Google search ranking volatility. Google updates its reviews schema guidelines; be warned. Google shades the background of your Google Business Profiles dashboard in search blue. Google Ads has household income targeting for PMax campaigns. Google Ads conversion measurement help docs updated with timing details. Google may have a bug or issue with using the request indexing or recrawling your robots.txt files within Google Search Console. ChatGPT Ads Manager has new features, budget changes and new ad formats. Google Ads released 2.13 of Ads Editor.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Volatility July 24th Through The Weekend
As I mentioned in my Friday video, there were some rumblings kicking into gear starting late Thursday, July 23rd, and through Friday, July 24th. It seems like Google kicked some of its search ranking servers, and as a result, we are seeing an unconfirmed Google search ranking update, with a lot of volatility throughout last week, but it kicked into high gear on Friday.
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Google Review Snippets Prohibits Fake or Undisclosed Incentivized Reviews
Google updated its review snippets structured data markup guidelines on Friday to provide a pretty obvious guideline that Google felt it needed to spell out. Google wrote, "Don't include fake or undisclosed incentivized reviews on your page or in your structured data markup."
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Google Business Profile Dashboard In Blue
Google may be slowly rolling out a blue colored background for the Google Business Profile dashboard within Google Search. Previously, it was on a white background, and now some local SEOs are seeing a blue background.
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Google Ads Household Income Exclusions For PMax
Google Ads is reportedly offering a new exclusion type for Performance Max campaigns. This one is named household income exclusions, which is not new to Google Ads as a whole, but maybe for PMax campaigns.
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Google Ads Conversion Measurement Doc Updated With Timing & Data Sources
Google has made numerous changes to its help document on Google Ads conversion measurements. The updates include information about how long the measurements need to collect data, what the best sources for gathering that data are, and even more.
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Google Request Indexing Issue With Robots.txt Files?
Google may have a bug or issue with using the request indexing or recrawling your robots.txt files within Google Search Console. Supposedly, the feature is not working properly for all sites, but it is working for some sites as well.
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ChatGPT Ads Manager Budget Changes, New Features, API & Ad Formats
OpenAI has released a number of new features and changes to ChatGPT Ads Manager over the past week or so. The latest round of changes include changes to how your daily budget works, budget pacing, conversion-optimized campaigns, geo-exclusions, matching updates, API features, and the rollout of a new product ad formats.
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Google Ads Editor Version 2.13 Is Now Available
Google has released version 2.13 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes 17 new features and removes one older feature. The full list of features is below, as Google posted on its site. Google Ads Editor is a free...
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A Purple SEO AI Row Boat
Here is a photo of a boat in the sitting in a canal in Amsterdam, Netherlands of a purple row boat. On the boat is an ad for WP SEO AI.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google appears to be testing a new way to display AI citation cards. The citation cards look different from the previous layout., Sachin Patel on X
- Google Ads just dropped another PMAX update! Voice-over Video Enhancement examples are now visible in the Asset Optimization section, making it easier to see how your videos can be enhanced., Arpan Banerjee on X
- ChatGPT Ads Recently Updated Their Ad Policy Documents For Health And Financial Services To Clarify Eligible Categories And Markets For These Verticals. Here Are Those Sections And Which Services In These Categories May Now Be Eligible On A Case By Case Basis., Anthony Higman on X
- Search bar spam indexed even with disallow /search in robots.txt, Reddit
- (61) If Google stopped updating, what would you continue to do for SEO?, BlackHatWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- ChatGPT Ads adds conversion bidding, geo exclusions and bulk campaign tools
- Google Ads Editor 2.13 brings AI Max support to Shopping campaigns
- Household income exclusions spotted in Performance Max campaigns
- Google says don’t include fake or undisclosed incentivized reviews in review snippet structured data
- AI search can’t verify your business — here’s how to fix it
- 7 reasons your SEO tests fail and how to fix them
- The hidden cost of a ‘wait and see’ SEO strategy
- How to revive overlooked ecommerce SKUs with Performance Max
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Google signs EU AI Act Transparency Code of Practice, blog.google
- Introducing Claude Opus 5, Anthropic
- Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Others Sign Letter Defending Open-Source AI, The Information
- Study: Content Recency's Impact on AI Visibility in 2026, Seer Interactive
- How OpenAI Lost Control of an AI Model—and What Needs to Change, TIME
- Gemini picks whichever web page it reads first 92% of the time. Only pages rewritten to its measured preferences ever beat that., DEJAN
- Gen Z Is Turning to AI Chatbots to Guide Even Their In-Person Social Lives, Wall Street Journal
- New research reveals AI answers only as trusted as the newsbrands they cite, Press Gazette
Industry & Business
- The DMA Delivers: eu travel tech Welcomes Non-Compliance Decision Against Alphabet, Eu Travel Tech
- Google meets the neighbors and gets both barrels over its new UK datacenter, The Register
- Defamation Case Based on Google AI Outputs Survives Motion to Dismiss, Law
- Google Ordered to Defend Robby Starbuck’s AI Defamation Suit, Bloomberg
- Verizon signs deal with Google worth over $1 billion, Reuters
- Watch: Should Investors Be Worried About Google?, Wall Street Journal
- Appeals Court Shuts Down Bogus Private Enforcements of the 'Yelp Law'-Moss v. GoDaddy , Eric Goldman
- Bing Images Vulnerability Let Attackers Execute Remote Code on Microsoft Servers Using SVG File, Cyber Security News
- Silicon Valley Splits Over Closing the Borders to Chinese A.I., New York Times
- Google Says Appreciates US Engagement on EU Fine, Bloomberg Law News
- Inside Nadella's Hardest Year, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Does Your Email Program Break Content Marketing's No. 1 Rule?, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Owner of popular Millbank, Ont., bakery ‘panicked’ after Google's AI overview mistakenly said it was closing, CBC News
- Google Maps rolls out Immersive Navigation, Android Auto speedometer, 9To5Google
- Google Maps "2026 Update" Now Rolling Out, Also Available on Android Auto and CarPlay, Autoevolution
- I stopped trusting star ratings: Here's how I judge a place on Google Maps, Android Police
- Google's AI Overview barely cites Maps reviews – and the patent behind the claim has lapsed, Eugen Ullrich
Other Search
- Selfie for sign-in: a new, easy way to access your Google Account, Google Blog
- The future of Search & AI: What I learned from Google's latest earnings call, Marie Haynes
- Apple Glasses May Debut at WWDC 2027: Privacy, Camera Features Versus Meta, Bloomberg
- Google Home gets a 15-minute conversational memory update, Chrome Unboxed
Search Features
- AI Search vs Google Search | How Search Is Changing, Koozai
- Google Chrome will let you hide the Gemini button from the bottom toolbar, Piunikaweb
SEO
- 5 AI Search Trends I’m Seeing in 2026, Backed by Ahrefs Data, Ahrefs
- SEO for Higher Education: An Expert Guide, Wix SEO Hub
- An SEO guide for pizzerias, Wix SEO Hub
- Entity Mapping Works on Google. Does Any of It Reach ChatGPT?, Duane Forrester Decodes
- Google Doesn’t Punish AI Content; It Punishes Bad Content (331k Pages Studied), Ahrefs
Feedback:
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