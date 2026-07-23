Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Large publishers are at the verge of blocking Google Search. The EU fined Google $1 billion over DMA issues with Search and Google Play. Google posted its biggest quarter revenues yet and ads were up big too. There was another review bug in Google local, this was with review replies. Google Maps is also emailing when you review content was not posted. Google is revamping hotel search results in the EU. Google Ads API version 25 is out, it is a major release. Google Discover is testing rounded corners for its cards. OpenAI has added a new tooltip to the conversions column within the ChatGPT Ads Manager.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.