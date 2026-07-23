Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2026

Jul 23, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Large publishers are at the verge of blocking Google Search. The EU fined Google $1 billion over DMA issues with Search and Google Play. Google posted its biggest quarter revenues yet and ads were up big too. There was another review bug in Google local, this was with review replies. Google Maps is also emailing when you review content was not posted. Google is revamping hotel search results in the EU. Google Ads API version 25 is out, it is a major release. Google Discover is testing rounded corners for its cards. OpenAI has added a new tooltip to the conversions column within the ChatGPT Ads Manager.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Large Publishers Strongly Considering Blocking Google Search Completely
    Several large publishers are strongly considering blocking Google Search entirely after clicks from Google Search have continued to decline, and the exchange of value in having Google consume its content is no longer translating into enough clicks from Google Search.
  • Google Ad Revenue Up 14.5% With Revenue Up 24% - Biggest Quarter Ever
    Google reported its earnings today, its Q2 2026 earnings report showed search ad revenues up by 14.5% at $81.6 billion and overall revenue was up 24% at $119.8 billion. As you know...
  • EU Fines Google $1 Billion Under DMA For Anti-Competitive Search Dominance
    The European Union has fined Google ''¬890 million (about $1 billion) for breaches of the Digital Markets Act. Specifically, over anti-competitive behavior with Google Search and Google Play.
  • Another Google Local Bug: Google Local Review Replies Not Displaying
    Another day, another bug with Google local, specific with reviews. Today's bug is that the review replies are not showing up for many. This is a new widespread bug, that seems to be impacting all Google Business Profiles.
  • Google Hotel Search Updates In EU Based On DMA
    Google may be rolling out updates to its hotel search results based on the European Commission's requirement for Google to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Despite Google not being a fan of the requirement, it seems Google needs to make changes to its search results as a result.
  • Google Maps Review Not Posted Email Notice
    Google is now sending out notifications when a review is not posted after a user tries to submit a review on a Google local business profile. The notice says "review not posted," and adds "Our automated systems removed this content because it seems that the content may not follow our Maps content policies."
  • Google Ads API Version 25 Now Available
    Google has released version 25 of the Google Ads API, this is a major release with dozens of updates.
  • Google Discover Tests Rounded Corners
    Google is testing using rounded corners for the stories and cards that show up in the Google Discover feed. Google normally shows the images for the stories as rectangles but now we are seeing Google round out the corners and add white borders to the edges of the images.
  • ChatGPT Ads Manager Gains Conversions Value Tooltips
    OpenAI has added a new tooltip to the conversions column within the ChatGPT Ads Manager. This tooltip shows the conversion values for View Through Attribution (VTA) and Click Through Attribution (CTA).
  • Google London Cocktail Mixing Event
    Google had some sort of event at the London office where they were mixing cocktails. Here is a video from that event which was posted on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

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Other Search

PPC

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