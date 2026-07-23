Google is testing using rounded corners for the stories and cards that show up in the Google Discover feed. Google normally shows the images for the stories as rectangles but now we are seeing Google round out the corners and add white borders to the edges of the images.

This was spotted by Damien Andell who posted on X a video of this in action. I can't replicate but this is a screenshot from his video, showing the normal look on the left and the new test look on the right:

Here is his video of it in action:

New Google Discover Feed Design:



They've changed the UI of Discover cards in the feed.



As you can see in the video, the cards in the feed are now content cards with heavily rounded corners.



Therefore, the image has rounded edges.



CC @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ #googlediscover pic.twitter.com/nfd39fjejl — Damien Andell (@AndellDam) July 22, 2026

Forum discussion at X.