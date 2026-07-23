Google Discover Tests Rounded Corners

Jul 23, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Astronaut

Google is testing using rounded corners for the stories and cards that show up in the Google Discover feed. Google normally shows the images for the stories as rectangles but now we are seeing Google round out the corners and add white borders to the edges of the images.

This was spotted by Damien Andell who posted on X a video of this in action. I can't replicate but this is a screenshot from his video, showing the normal look on the left and the new test look on the right:

Google Discover Rounded Corners

Here is his video of it in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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