ChatGPT Ads Manager Gains Conversions Value Tooltips

Jul 23, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Openai Chatgpt Boxes

OpenAI has added a new tooltip to the conversions column within the ChatGPT Ads Manager. This tooltip shows the conversion values for View Through Attribution (VTA) and Click Through Attribution (CTA).

This update was spotted by Craig Graham who wrote on LinkedIn, "I am seeing a new tooltip in ChatGPT Ads reporting. When you hover the cursor over the value under the "Conversions" column in the UI, a tooltip now appears that as three segments:"

  • Conversion Value
  • VTA - When you hover, a secondary tooltip appears that says "View Through Attribution"
  • CTA - When you hover, a secondary tooltip appears that says "Click Through Attribution"

Here is a screenshot of this:

Chatgpt Ads Conversion Value Contextual

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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