Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2026

Jul 20, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search results were highly volatile over the weekend. Google sid it sends billions of clicks through AI Mode and AI Overviews to the open web. Google warns not to uninstall and reinstall the Google & YouTube Shopify sync app. ChatGPT is testing two ads from two different advertisers in the answers. You can now request an extension for the migration of the Content API to the Merchant API. Google also warned not to place the AI labels too close to the margin of the image.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility This Weekend - Around July 18th & 19th
    Google may have released yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking update this weekend. I am seeing some signs of ranking movement from the third-party Google tracking tools and the SEO chatter spiked a bit this weekend.
  • Google: We Send Billions Of Clicks To Websites Weekly Through AI Search
    Nick Fox, Google's head of search, said on Friday that Google's AI Mode and AI Overviews - its AI search features - send billions of clicks to websites every week. He said Google Search overall is still sending billions of clicks daily, is only seeing growth, and that AI Search does send clicks...
  • Google Warns Not To Uninstall/Reinstall Google & YouTube Shopify App
    Google has updated us on the Google and YouTube Shopify app issue with uninstalling and reinstalling the app. In short, do not do it, do not uninstall and reinstall the app. Google said it will handle the API transition for you. If you do uninstall and reinstall the app, it can currently lead to issues, which Google is working on fixing with Shopify.
  • ChatGPT Showing Two Ads In Footer Of Results
    OpenAI seems to have started to show two ads in the footer of the ChatGPT responses. Generally, we have only really seen one ad from one advertiser. Sometimes we'd see two ads from a single advertiser. But now we are seeing examples of two ads from two different advertisers.
  • Google Content API Extended Access Form Now Available
    As many of you know, the Google Content API for Shopping is being replaced by the Google Merchant API by August 18th. Google has opened up a request form to ask Google to give you an extension on the August 18th deadline.
  • Google Warns Not To Place AI Labels On Corners Of Images
    Google updated its use AI content labels help document, which it first created on July 9th when it announced it will label ads created or edited with AI. The update now says that when you add your own labels to image assets, you should not place labels in the very corners.
  • Google Dublin Boxing Club
    Google has a boxing class or club, where Googlers in the Dublin office practice their boxing techniques and skills.

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