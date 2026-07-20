Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search results were highly volatile over the weekend. Google sid it sends billions of clicks through AI Mode and AI Overviews to the open web. Google warns not to uninstall and reinstall the Google & YouTube Shopify sync app. ChatGPT is testing two ads from two different advertisers in the answers. You can now request an extension for the migration of the Content API to the Merchant API. Google also warned not to place the AI labels too close to the margin of the image.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

ChatGPT desktop app experience updates, ChatGPT Release Notes

SEO

Feedback:

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