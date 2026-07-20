Google updated its use AI content labels help document, which it first created on July 9th when it announced it will label ads created or edited with AI. The update now says that when you add your own labels to image assets, you should not place labels in the very corners.

It previously said "To reduce the risk of your label being trimmed during ad rendering, do not place labels within a 5.5% margin around the full perimeter of your image asset."

Now it says, "To help reduce the risk of your label being trimmed during content rendering, do not place labels in the very corners of your image asset. Given the variety of rendering formats your content will be displayed on, we cannot fully guarantee that the label won't be trimmed."

This is a small change, but as you know with Google, Google generally does not like to give specific numbers like this. It is still probably 5.5% margin limits but I assume Google does not want to hold to the specific 5.5%, because maybe one day, it will be 5.6%.

Forum discussion at X.