Google Content API Extended Access Form Now Available

Jul 20, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Computer Api

As many of you know, the Google Content API for Shopping is being replaced by the Google Merchant API by August 18th. Google has opened up a request form to ask Google to give you an extension on the August 18th deadline.

Google posted a notice of this at the top of the Google Merchant API pages that reads, "Important: Content API for Shopping will be sunset on August 18, 2026. If you need additional time to migrate to Merchant API, apply for extended access to Content API for Shopping."

Google Merchant Api To Content Api Extension Notice

The form can be reached over here where Google asks for your email, partner/company name, website, Google Cloud project IDs, business justification, explanation, and then you can pick October 15, 2026 or December 31, 2026 as the extension deadline.

Google also wrote:

The Content API for Shopping will be replaced by the Merchant API on August 18, 2026. To avoid potential service disruption, please complete this form only if you will not be fully migrated to the Merchant API by this date. If you do not apply for an extension, your extension is not granted, or you exceed your approved extension date, you will experience service degradation. This will directly impact your API integration and may impact performance across both your advertising and organic experiences.

If we need to contact you to process your application for extension, our support teams will use the email address(es) submitted in this form. Information submitted via this form will be stored in line with our privacy policies policies.google.com/privacy

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