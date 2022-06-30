Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has posted a video with 8 tips for doing SEO for e-commerce sites. Google explained how to inject canonical link tags using JavaScript. Google clarified the whole 15MB Googlebot crawl limit, which was needed. Google's Top Stories now show topic sections on desktop. Google Maps is testing new local panels with images and tabs.

Authority in Link Building, Majestic

21 Local SEO Moves & Situations I Have Never Seen a Business Penalized for, Local Visibility System

10 reasons to switch to Android, Google Blog

