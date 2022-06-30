Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has posted a video with 8 tips for doing SEO for e-commerce sites. Google explained how to inject canonical link tags using JavaScript. Google clarified the whole 15MB Googlebot crawl limit, which was needed. Google's Top Stories now show topic sections on desktop. Google Maps is testing new local panels with images and tabs.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Video: 8 Tips On E-Commerce SEO From Google
Alan Kent from Google published a video on SEO tips for e-commerce sites, this includes 8 tips. You can watch the video embedded below or just read my summary of those tips.
- Google Clarifies 15MB Googlebot Limit - It Is A Huge Limit
The other day, I covered how Google added a line to its Google documentation that Googlebot can crawl the first 15MB of content in an HTML file or supported text-based file, after that, it stops crawling. Then I was a bit shocked to see a large number of SEOs begin to panic.
- Google Top Stories Grouped In Topic Sections On Desktop
Google Search is now grouping some of its Top Stories sections for some queries by topics. This was working on mobile for a while but is now reportedly working for the desktop Top Stories Google Search results.
- Google Maps Tests New Local Panel With Images At Top & Tabs For Reviews
Google Maps is testing a new local listing interface where it shows more images in the top portion of the local listing and there are tabs to show the business overview on the left and the reviews on the right.
- Google Explains How To Inject Canonical Tags Using JavaScript In Updated Doc
Google has updated its JavaScript SEO help document to add a section on how to properly inject canonical link tags using JavaScript. The document says Google does not recommend using JavaScript for this, however "it is possible to inject a rel=canonical link tag with JavaScript."
- Quiet Green Area At Google Brussels Office
Daniel Waisberg shared a photo from the Google Brussels office recently showing off this very green, chill and quiet area at the office. He said "Found a cozy corner in the Google Brussels office."
