Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2026

Jun 16, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said that LLMS.txt files won't help or hurt your search rankings, Google just ignores it, in a new help document update. Google says HTML is the standard for SEO, not Markdown files. Google says there is no practical SEO difference with going with subfolders for US sites. Google Image Search also mixes in ads with free listings, they have for a while, and is now being called out for it. Microsoft Advertising released a new Product Explorer feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: LLMS.txt Files Won't Help Or Hurt Your Search Rankings
    Google has updated its guide for optimizing for generative AI search help document to clarify that (1) LLMS.txt files don't help or hurt with search rankings and (2) AI files, markdown files, etc are not used in Google Search.
  • Google: HTML The Standard For SEO, Not Markdown Files
    Google's latest Off The Record podcast was titled Markdown vs HTML with John Mueller and Martin Splitt talking about the use cases for both. In short, both said that when it comes to SEO and Search, that HTML is the standard and what is needed. Markdown files do not give you any benefit for SEO purposes...
  • Google: No Practical SEO Difference By Going With Folder For US Site
    John Mueller from Google said that when it comes to having a multinational site, making a specific US folder structure won't give you any practical SEO difference. It might be easier for you to manage or for your to analyze with your analytics and data but from an SEO perspective, it won't matter.
  • Google Image Search Mixes Ads Within Organic Results Too
    Google has been mixing sponsored ads within its organic free search listings since October 2023. Eventually, Google said this is called dynamic ad placement, and it has become the new Google Search. Google has been doing this with the image search results as well, at least for a year. But now it is being called about by the famous, educated and wealthy Paul Graham on X.
  • New Microsoft Advertising Product Explorer
    Microsoft Advertising has rolled out a new feature named Product Explorer. This tool gives advertisers a searchable view of your entire product catalog, letting you quickly see which of your products are active, serving, and performing.
  • Red Umbrella Poking Out Across From The Google France Office
    Here is a random photo from outside of the Google offices in France. It shows a red umbrella poking out of one of the office windows from that office. It doesn't look like it is raining but hey, it is sunny - so maybe it is to block the sun from shining on the computer screens?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

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SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

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