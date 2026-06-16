Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said that LLMS.txt files won't help or hurt your search rankings, Google just ignores it, in a new help document update. Google says HTML is the standard for SEO, not Markdown files. Google says there is no practical SEO difference with going with subfolders for US sites. Google Image Search also mixes in ads with free listings, they have for a while, and is now being called out for it. Microsoft Advertising released a new Product Explorer feature.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google: LLMS.txt Files Won't Help Or Hurt Your Search Rankings
Google has updated its guide for optimizing for generative AI search help document to clarify that (1) LLMS.txt files don't help or hurt with search rankings and (2) AI files, markdown files, etc are not used in Google Search.
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Google: HTML The Standard For SEO, Not Markdown Files
Google's latest Off The Record podcast was titled Markdown vs HTML with John Mueller and Martin Splitt talking about the use cases for both. In short, both said that when it comes to SEO and Search, that HTML is the standard and what is needed. Markdown files do not give you any benefit for SEO purposes...
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Google: No Practical SEO Difference By Going With Folder For US Site
John Mueller from Google said that when it comes to having a multinational site, making a specific US folder structure won't give you any practical SEO difference. It might be easier for you to manage or for your to analyze with your analytics and data but from an SEO perspective, it won't matter.
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Google Image Search Mixes Ads Within Organic Results Too
Google has been mixing sponsored ads within its organic free search listings since October 2023. Eventually, Google said this is called dynamic ad placement, and it has become the new Google Search. Google has been doing this with the image search results as well, at least for a year. But now it is being called about by the famous, educated and wealthy Paul Graham on X.
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New Microsoft Advertising Product Explorer
Microsoft Advertising has rolled out a new feature named Product Explorer. This tool gives advertisers a searchable view of your entire product catalog, letting you quickly see which of your products are active, serving, and performing.
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Red Umbrella Poking Out Across From The Google France Office
Here is a random photo from outside of the Google offices in France. It shows a red umbrella poking out of one of the office windows from that office. It doesn't look like it is raining but hey, it is sunny - so maybe it is to block the sun from shining on the computer screens?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Regarding Google's AIOs citing Grok, here is some information about Grok's search visibility. The account https://t.co/KBSz8AM3C3 has surged in visibility over the past year, although it did take a hit recently post-core update. It ranks, Glenn Gabe on X
- Enforcement of 'back button hijacking' is supposed to start today. Based on my research, many sites that were hijacking are not now. That said, some still are, and some are still using tactics that violate the policy (even if it's n, Glenn Gabe on X
- Google shipped a standard for the thing I keep writing about here, making your website readable by AI agents. It is the Open Knowledge Format (OKF), and unlike most things Google ships, you can write one in a text editor., Suganthan Mohanadasan on X
- I unfortunately have terrible news to share. In April I shared about Jenn Bauguess, a fellow SEO who was battling an aggressive form of cancer. I was shocked to learn that Jenn passed away on Thursday in Tucson. I received the call on Saturday explaining what happened, and again..., Glenn Gabe on X
- Another exciting update from Microsoft Advertising: LinkedIn profile targeting now supports job seniority in Search and Audience ads campaigns!, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- Interesting! D-Gen Campaigns With View Through Conversions Changing To CPM Instead Of CPC. I Feel Like A Lot Of People Called This, Who Are They? Full Screenshot In Comments., Anthony Higman on X
- Our mic icon just got way better on Android and iOS! This is HUGE for non-English speakers. + now 70+ languages + mix languages freely + don't have to change language settings + still doesn't interrupt you, Josh Woodward on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google says LLMS.txt files won’t harm or help your search rankings
- How a €30,000 underspend taught Simran Harichand the importance of the basics
- Headline formats and Google Discover: What 3.4 million articles reveal
- How travel brands can earn AI recommendations
- Retrieval vs. citation: How AI search changes content strategy
- What new AI search data reveals about visibility and trust
- Law firm PPC: How to optimize for signed cases instead of leads
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Introducing the OpenAI Partner Network, OpenAI
- It Is Trivially Easy to Use Reddit to Manipulate AI Search, Research Suggests, 404 Media
- What is AI sentiment analysis? A marketer‘s guide, Semrush
Analytics
- Google Analytics for beginners: the complete GA4 guide, Semrush
- How to Block Unwanted Domain Traffic in GA4, KRM Digital
- How to Measure AI Search Performance, Koozai
Industry & Business
- Chinese-linked hackers targeted U.S.,Canadian research facilities for a year, Google says, Reuters
- Google expands Alabama data center campus, funds community efforts, Google Blog
- U.S. judge dismisses Musk's xAI trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI, Reuters
- Google lands two subsea cables in Bermuda, Data Center Dynamics
- OpenAI spending hit $34bn last year ahead of planned IPO, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- Google's 'Non-Commodity' Push Isn't New, Practical Ecommece
- The Shift from Content Creation to Content Orchestration, Mar Tech Cube
Local & Maps
- I ignored this Google Maps feature for years, and now I use it every morning, Android Police
- The Restaurant AI Visibility Index: How Restaurants Appear in AI Search, Local Falcon
- This hidden Google Maps feature is a great way to learn about your local area — here's how it works, Tom's Guide
- Google has launched a new flight simulator you can play for free, USA Today
- Car Carrying Five Plunges Into Drain After Driver Follows Google Maps Route, Autoevolution
SEO
- 97% of llms.txt Files Never Get Read (137,000 Sites Analyzed), Ahrefs
- Protected: Stop Pitching GEO: Here’s the Language Marketing Decision-Makers Use, Fractl
- SEO Under Pressure: What's Actually Happening to the Industry Right Now, Advanced Web Ranking
- SEO Unpacked: What Is Search Intent?, Koozai
- Early insights into the Google Generative AI report in Search Console, Blue Array SEO
- Expert SEO tips on winning Prime Day, SEO For Journalism
- Should You Even Try Optimizing for AI Overviews? [Study], WordStream
- Information Gain in Google's Top-Ranking Results: A Measurement of 150 Pages, On Page AI
- Wahi improves indexation and achieves organic growth, Oncrawl
PPC
- Why ACOS-Based Bidding Breaks at Scale (And What Smart Advertisers Do Instead), Optmyzr
- Before You Turn On Smart Bidding, Fix This First, SearchLab Digital
- Google Chrome update will fully close the door on ad blockers, 9To5Google
- MCP Is Not Your Client Reporting System, PPC Hero
- Product Diagnostics Are Now Inside Google Ads, ZATO Marketing
- What is the Google "Limited" Warning? How to Deal with It?, Hop Skip Media
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy: Colorado, USA (June 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
- Google's AI Overviews are way too chatty and personal for a search engine, and it shows, Android Authority
- Is the Google Search Bar Going Away?, Think Advisor
Other Search
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