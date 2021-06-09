Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Sites hit by the product reviews update a few months back can and probably did feel an impact from the June 2021 core update, but no, Google did not run another product reviews update last week. Google added support for back ordered items in its product structured data and Google Ads may automatically apply location extensions to some of your ads. Oh, and don't delete your sitemap file - I know you can, but don't.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- There Was No Product Review Update; A Core Updates Can Impact Product Review Sites
To double check, Glenn Gabe asked Danny Sullivan of Google if there was a product reviews update that happened at the same time or so as the June 2021 core update. The answer from Danny Sullivan of Google was no, if a product reviews site was impacted, it was "almost certainly related to" the core update.
- Google Product Structured Data Supports Back Order Availability
Google has added support to mark a product as back ordered for its product rich results. You can now set the availability property with a BackOrder value to communicate to Google Search that the item is back ordered.
- Google: You Need Some Unique Content To Rank Templated Content Above The Fold
Google's John Mueller was asked if templated content above the fold can rank in Google Search, where the unique content is below the fold. John Mueller said "the important part for us is really that there is some amount of unique content in the above the fold area."
- Google May Automatically Add Location Extensions To Your Ads
Google has posted that it may begin to start automatically adding location extensions to some of your Google Ads. Google wrote this in a Google help document saying "if you have not added locations to your account, Google Ads may automatically match your business to known locations."
- If You Don't Need A Sitemap File Google Says You Can Delete It
Google said that if you don't need an XML sitemap file anymore, all you need to do is delete the sitemap file from your server and CMS. There is not much more you need to do after that, just delete it.
- Google Video Best Practices Adds Details For SafeSearch & Adult Content
Google has added a new section to its video best practices help document for SafeSearch and adult oriented content. The document was updated on June 3rd, after a big update to that document this past March.
- Google Zurich's G Door
If you visit the Google office in Zurich you may have to enter a door that has this big G logo on it. At first, it kind of looked like a fancy garage door but as you look closer, it is just a fancy do
