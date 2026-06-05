Google Passkey & Security Agent Added To Account Security and Safety Doc

Jun 5, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Anonymous Hacker

With the rise of Google Ads accounts being hijacked, Google has updated its Account security and safety help document with more details on passkeys and the security agent feature. This is in addition to a number of changes Google made recently around ad account security.

Google added three new links and help documents to the Account security and safety help document - they include:

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

Account Security And Safety Google Ads Help May3120206

This is in addition to Google requiring passkeys for sensitive actions starting July 15th. And the new Multi-party approval.

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