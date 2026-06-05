With the rise of Google Ads accounts being hijacked, Google has updated its Account security and safety help document with more details on passkeys and the security agent feature. This is in addition to a number of changes Google made recently around ad account security.

Google added three new links and help documents to the Account security and safety help document - they include:

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

This is in addition to Google requiring passkeys for sensitive actions starting July 15th. And the new Multi-party approval.

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