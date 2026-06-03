Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The UK forced Google to add AI Search blocking controls in Search Console and there are also new AI performance reports - this is all rolling out slowly, first to some folks in the UK. Microsoft announced a ton of AI news, including a new search engine service for AI-agents, but also announced Microsoft Scout, which is weird, since Yahoo has Yahoo Scout. Google added more link cards to AI Mode and AI Overviews. ChatGPT is testing new multi-advertiser placements ads and new ad controls and features for advertisers. Google may have dropped several bid controls for Google Hotel Ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Google tag gateway for advertisers via Google Cloud Platform is now available, Google Release notes - Tag Manager Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

The Mid-Year AI Reality Check Marketing Teams Need, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

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