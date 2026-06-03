Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2026

Jun 3, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The UK forced Google to add AI Search blocking controls in Search Console and there are also new AI performance reports - this is all rolling out slowly, first to some folks in the UK. Microsoft announced a ton of AI news, including a new search engine service for AI-agents, but also announced Microsoft Scout, which is weird, since Yahoo has Yahoo Scout. Google added more link cards to AI Mode and AI Overviews. ChatGPT is testing new multi-advertiser placements ads and new ad controls and features for advertisers. Google may have dropped several bid controls for Google Hotel Ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console AI Performance Report & AI Blocking Controls (Limited)
    Google has announced the new Search Console Search Generative AI performance reports and a toggle to block your site from showing in AI responses. This is available currently only for a small subset of UK site owners, but it will expand globally at some point. Oh, and no, the reporting does not show click data - not that any of you expected that.
  • Google Adding More Link Cards To AI Responses
    Google may be adding more link cards to the sidebar of the Google AI responses. Specifically, Google AI Mode and AI Overviews are testing showing more citation/link cards on the side of the AI response.
  • ChatGPT Multi-Advertiser Placements & Ads Manager Updates
    OpenAI sent out an email to advertisers announcing some new ad unit tests, specifically multi-advertiser placements in ChatGPT. OpenAI also announced new updates to the ChatGPT Ads Manager to help advertisers manage their ads and control targeting.
  • Google Hotel Ads Drops Several Bid Adjustments - A Bug?
    Google Hotel Ads may have dropped several bid adjustments, or maybe it is a bug. Bid adjustments such as day of the week check-in, advanced purchase, check-in date, length of stay and maybe some others are no longer showing up in the Google Ads interface.
  • Yahoo Scout Slighted By Microsoft Scout? And More on Microsoft Web IQ.
    Microsoft held its Microsoft Build event and announced Web IQ, a search engine platform for AI-agents and so many other AI enhancements. But what gave me a double-take was Microsoft Scout. I mean, didn't Yahoo just announce Yahoo Scout in January, in partnership with Microsoft? Why did Microsoft name a similar product Scout, when Yahoo went with that name and even owns the domain name scout.com?
  • Basketball Court At Google Dublin Office
    Here is a photo from, what I believe is, the basketball court Googlers use at the Google Dublin office. I am not 100% sure if it is owned by Google or not. I found this on Instagram...

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