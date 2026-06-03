Google Drops Several Bid Adjustments For Hotel Ads

Google Hotel Ads may have dropped several bid adjustments, or maybe it is a bug. Bid adjustments such as day of the week check-in, advanced purchase, check-in date, length of stay and maybe some others are no longer showing up in the Google Ads interface.

This was discovered by Ethan H. who wrote on LinkedIn yesterday:

I'm HOPING this is a bug but it seems that Google has removed Google Hotel Ad features recently. From what I can see we have lost the following - Day of the Week Check-In - Advanced Purchase - Check-In Date - Length of Stay* This one seriously hurts because bidding is dependent on LOS. If your CPC is $1 a 2 night LOS costs $2. This lines up a bit too perfect with the GML travel updates. We still have the ability to bid on Traveler Set Dates vs Default but I'll be tapping my foot until we learn more

It only shows him the traveler-set-dates option in the interface, but normally you'd see several more on the right side of that option:

The Google Ads help document still lists all these options as available, so I am thinking this a bug. But here are the types of bid adjustments for hotel ads:

Location: Where the traveler is located.

Where the traveler is located. Device: The type of device the traveler is using to search for hotels, such as mobile, desktop, or tablet.

The type of device the traveler is using to search for hotels, such as mobile, desktop, or tablet. Length of stay: How long the traveler indicated they'd stay at the property (up to 30 days). You may set a maximum of 30 adjustments.

How long the traveler indicated they'd stay at the property (up to 30 days). You may set a maximum of 30 adjustments. Check-in day of week: The day of the week the traveler intends to stay at the hotel.

The day of the week the traveler intends to stay at the hotel. Date type: Specifies adjustments to apply to your hotel ads based on whether users search for specific dates or simply search and see prices with default dates.

Specifies adjustments to apply to your hotel ads based on whether users search for specific dates or simply search and see prices with default dates. Advance booking window: How far in advance the traveler wants to book the hotel (up to 330 days). You may set a maximum of 10 adjustments.

How far in advance the traveler wants to book the hotel (up to 330 days). You may set a maximum of 10 adjustments. Audience lists: A Google Ads audience list, such as for customers or website visitors.

A Google Ads audience list, such as for customers or website visitors. Check-in date: The selected dates the traveler intends to stay at the accommodation.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, was asked about it, but she has not replied yet. Dean Schmit, another hotel advertiser said he sees the same issue.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Google confirmed this is a bug:

Hi Barry, This is a bug and the team is working with urgency to address it. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 5, 2026

Update 2: This was fixed by June 9, 2026.