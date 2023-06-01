Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's new Search Generative Experience doesn't show the result count. Google Search has a more details car comparison feature. Google sent out mass policy violation notices to Local Service Ads advertisers. Google updated its shopping ads policy center and free listing policy center. Google said you can't give charitable donations in exchange for local reviews.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Generative Experience Is Missing The Result Count
Google's new Search Generative Experience seems to be missing one thing that SEOs and reporters often look at: the number of results Google returns for that query.
- Google Local Service Ads Mass Policy Violation Notices
Google sent out mass policy violation notices to some Local Service Ads advertisers. The notice is being sent via email and the subject line reads, "Your account has policy violations that need to be resolved." Google is giving these advertisers until June 12th to resolve the issue.
- Google Says Charitable Donations In Exchange For Business Reviews Is Against Guidelines
Google has told Joy Hawkins that giving charitable donations in exchange for a positive review on your Google Business Profile listing is against its guidelines.
- Google Updates Shopping Ads, Free Listings Policy Center & How Shopping Works Documents
Google had updated the Shopping ads Policy Center and free listings Policy Center to "better explain" the policies and how Google enforces those policies, the company posted.
- Google Search Adds More Detailed Car Comparison Tools
Google keeps expanding its car search features, threatening the Edmunds and car websites out there. Here you can see Google showing you car comparison tools and charts to help you pick the best car for your needs.
- Googler In Training Baby Clothing Gift
Mike Ryan shared a photo of a gift he got from some Googlers or Google team for when he had a new kid some time ago. One says "Googler In Training" which is cute.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has Updated the list of countries where the events search experience is available. After considering the announcement, the following countries are missing, Vijay Chauhan on Twitter
- We have some updated help pages that might help. This explains how language of results is determined & how we generally try to match the language entered, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- robots.txt is for controlling crawling, noindex is for controlling indexing., John Mueller on Twitter
- So... Google SGE. I've access and I'm testing it. I'm not going to repeat what other people like @aleyda , @rustybrick , @lilyraynyc , @garrettsussman and others already shared, but I think that this is something I didn't see talked about. Follow me , Gianluca Fiorelli on Twitter
