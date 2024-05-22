Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Marketing Live was yesterday and we covered all of the search ad announcements including that ads are coming to AI Overviews. I am seeing a possible Google ranking update, unconfirmed of course. Google and Bing both recommend you upgrade to WordPress 6.5 because it supports native lastmod elements in the sitemap files. There is this weird surge in Google Search Console performance reports for product snippets. Bing is testing search tag filters. Apple Maps may mark a business closed due to missing an address and/or business hours.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Spike Around May 22
    After a few days of calm Google weather, we are now seeing a spike in volatility, fluctuations and SEO chatter around Google search ranking movement. It is somewhat early on but I am seeing both a spike in SEOs noticing ranking movement and many of the tools are showing a spike in volatility.
  • Google Ads In AI Overviews, AI Shopping Ads, Brand Profile Ads & More AI Ad Tools
    Google Marketing Live was yesterday, and the Google Ad team announced a ton of new AI formats, new ad tools, and changes to the Google Ads platform that are coming soon. The big items for me are ads in AI Overviews, new AI Shopping Ads, Brand Profile ads, and more AI tools to help you create your ads.
  • Unusual Surge In Google Search Console Product Snippets Search Performance
    Google Search Console may have another data bug, maybe, this time with product snippets. If you look at your Search Performance report, then filter by search appearance for product snippets, you will likely see a surge in impressions and clicks over the past few days.
  • Google & Bing Say Upgrade To WordPress 6.5 To Gain Lastmod Sitemap Support
    Google and Bing are recommending that those on WordPress to upgrade to version 6.5 because 6.5 now supports lastmod dates in the sitemap files natively. In fact, Fabrice Canel from Bing says this is a "game-changer."
  • Bing Search Testing Tag Filters
    Microsoft is testing a way to filter your Bing Search results based on tags. The tag filter is showing up for some searchers via a tab that you can click on via the right side of the page that will expand and show you tag filter options.
  • Apple Maps Listing Permanently Closed Over Missing Business Hours & Address
    Did you know that Apple can mark a business listing within Appel Maps / Apple Business Connect, as permanently closed if that business listing is missing the business hours and business address and/or if the business hours and address do not match what is on the business's website or other local listings (like on Yelp, Google Maps, etc)?
  • Google Golf Clubs
    Here is a photo from a Google event named "Grow with Google" where there are Google branded gold clubs in this backdrop. You can see them in the golf bag on the right of the photo.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Google AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility, Web Filter, Google Ads AI Summaries &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

