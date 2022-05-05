Daily Search Forum Recap: May 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Moz was kicked out of the Google Search results for 12 hours or so after an fraudulent DMCA takedown request went through. Google Ads aid it removed over 3.4 billion ads for violating its Google Ads policies, it restricted over 5.7 billion ads, suspended over 5.6 million advertiser accounts, and removed ads from over 1.7 billion pages in 2021. Google Ads Customer Match lists will soon be able to be used with Smart Bidding and Optimized Targeting. Google's web stories seem to be showing up less, in favor of short videos. Finally, 2/3rds of SEOs have university degrees, a Twitter poll shows. Also, the newsletter design was updated a bit more to make it more readable.

