Daily Search Forum Recap: May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Moz was kicked out of the Google Search results for 12 hours or so after an fraudulent DMCA takedown request went through. Google Ads aid it removed over 3.4 billion ads for violating its Google Ads policies, it restricted over 5.7 billion ads, suspended over 5.6 million advertiser accounts, and removed ads from over 1.7 billion pages in 2021. Google Ads Customer Match lists will soon be able to be used with Smart Bidding and Optimized Targeting. Google's web stories seem to be showing up less, in favor of short videos. Finally, 2/3rds of SEOs have university degrees, a Twitter poll shows. Also, the newsletter design was updated a bit more to make it more readable.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Moz Back In Google Search After Fraudulent DMCA Takedown
    Yesterday afternoon Moz's home page was removed from the Google Search results after Google processed a fraudulent (or mistaken) DMCA takedown request. Moz is now back, within 12 hours from when Google learned about the issue - but there is no response from Google on how this could have happened as of yet.
  • Google Blocked 3.4 Billion Ads, Restricted 5.7 Billion Ads & Suspended 5.6 Million Advertisers
    Google has published its annual "Ads Safety Report" and disclosed that it has blocked or removed over 3.4 billion ads for violating its Google Ads policies, it restricted over 5.7 billion ads, suspended over 5.6 million advertiser accounts, and removed ads from over 1.7 billion pages in 2021.
  • Google Ads Customer Match Lists Will Work With Smart Bidding & Optimized Targeting
    Google sent some advertisers emails saying "beginning Q2 2022, campaigns using Smart Bidding and/or Optimized Targeting will be able to use all Customer Match lists in your account to enhance your ad campaign performance for your goals (e.g. conversions). Today, you only experience these performance benefits when your lists are actively applied to campaigns."
  • Will Short Videos To Overtake Web Stories In Google Search?
    There is some speculation, and for good reason, that Google is showing more short videos over showing web stories in Google mobile search. Glenn Gabe and Brodie Clark both noticed this trend and the two of them follow web stories closer than almost anyone else I know.
  • Poll: 67% Of SEO Professionals Have University Degrees
    How many SEOs do you think have university and college degrees? If you thought about 2/3rds, you'd be right. A Twitter poll conducted by Brodie Clark asked SEO professionals: do you have a University degree? 67% said yes and 33% said no to that question.
  • Balloons Overtake Google Dublin Lobby
    The other day I covered how the Google Dublin office welcomed Googlers back to the office with a Mariachi band. Well, the Google Dublin lobby was also over taken with balloons all over the place.

