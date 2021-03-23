Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2021

Mar 23, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Study Says 65% Of Google Searches Do Not Click On Results But Should They?
    Rand Fishkin came out with yet an eye popping study, saying that based on SimilarWeb data "64.82% of searches on Google (desktop and mobile combined) ended in the search results without clicking to another web property." The previous year he used JumpShot data which showed 50.33% of all Google searches ended without a click to any web property in the results.
  • Google: Don't Use A 502 Status Code When You Should Use A 503
    Recently, Google's John Mueller posted about what to do if your site goes offline. The advice was to serve a 503 server status code if the outage is short term. So someone asked if they can serve a 502 server status code instead. John Mueller said you shouldn't.
  • Update Google Featured Snippets Fast
    Ever see one of your sites rank well for a featured snippet in Google Search but the information that was shown was not something you are proud of? Maybe it was inaccurate, maybe it has a typo, maybe it had some other issue? How do you update the featured snippet in Google so that the content is updated fast in Google Search?
  • Google: Page Indexed Without Content Notice Is About Page Being Blocked By Robots.txt
    We've all seen the message in Google Search Console's index coverage report for "Page indexed without content." Google's Gary Illyes said when you see that, most of the time (not all of the time), it is about "pages that are blocked by robots.txt."
  • Google: Don't Worry About Bounce Rate For SEO Purposes
    Google's John Mueller, once again, said that for SEO purposes, for ranking in Google purposes, you do not need to worry about your site's bounce rate. John said this on Reddit "Google doesn't use that for SEO, so if you're focused on SEO, you can ignore that."
  • Larry Page & Sergey Brin Knock On Your Door
    Jacob Ritchie, a computer science PhD Student Stanford was surprised in December 2019 when the co-founders of Google knocked on his office door at Stanford. It was Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-

