Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2021

Google's New Free Hotel Listings Option

Google has announced that it is now offering a free version of its hotel listings, this is now in addition to the paid option. This is very much like how Google made Google Shopping free last year. Google wrote "we're improving this experience by making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, beginning this week on google.com/travel."

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when you want to "unindex," remove indexed pages from Google Search, you should not block Google with robots.txt, but rather use noindex. He said only unindex pages when if you don't care if the page doesn't rank but if you want it to rank, then improve the page.

Google's John Mueller asked if it would help if a site timestamped its content and pages using blockchain. John responded "Google doesn't use that." In short, he said Google does not use blockchain for search.

A couple of weeks ago we reported a steep dive in the number of featured snippets Google showed in its search results. Those numbers have not improved and not it is settling in that this may be the new norm - for now. Glenn Gabe shared some examples of sites that lost featured snippets on Twitter.

Google announced that its PageSpeed Insights tool as of March 3, 2021 uses http/2 to make network requests, that is if the server supports it. If your site is on HTPT/2, you may see your PageSpeed Insights scores go up as a result. No, your rankings won't go up as a result but just a heads up.

Here is an old photo (again, Google offices are really not busy these days) from the rooftop of the Google San Francisco Office. You get a view of the Oakland / San Francisco bridge and the bay.

