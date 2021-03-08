Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update/Instability Over Weekend
Over the weekend there are a nice amount of chatter from the SEO community around the Google search results rankings being all over the place. The chatter was unusually high for the weekend and some of the tools have also picked up on the fluctuations in the search results.
- If Google Can't Fetch/Read Your Sitemap File? Try A New File URL.
Google's John Mueller was asked about an error with Sitemaps files. The question was around Google not being able to fetch and read two of the few XML Sitemap files but those files are perfectly valid. John said it can be a lot of issues but there is a trick you can try.
- Microsoft Bing Search More Visual Updates
Microsoft Bing announced a slew of "visually immersive" upgrades to the search results interface. This includes updates to how it shows recipe results, image search similar looking items, expandable search result carousels, infographic knowledge panels and the local answers details.
- Google: We Won't Build Alternative Identifiers To Track Users Across The Web
Google announced last week that while other companies are planning to replace third-party cookies with alternative user-level identifiers, Google will not. Google said "we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products."
- Vlog #110: Alex Genadinik On Why Focusing On Niches For SEO Is Important
Alex Genadinik is in the business of helping businesses and individuals learn about SEO and digital marketing. He owns a company named Problemio and is a top 1% instructor at Udemy and has authored numerous bestselling books on Amazon...
- Google Physical Web Net
When you think of a web or net(work) and Google you think about servers, bots, and so forth. But here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of a real web and net, a physical one. This is an old ph
- Ignore them - they're just spammers., John Mueller on Twitter
- It's not focused on the "100%" in Pagespeed Insights, it's based on the thresholds for "good" Core Web Vitals & the other "page experience" factors. There's a bit more at https://t., John Mueller on Twitter
- For image search, there's always (I think) the combination of landing page & image that needs to be indexed, so if the landing page is not indexed, the images won't be either. Image-search updates slower than "web, John Mueller on Twitter
- It can happen, but a good internal linking structure is always a good practice. (Also, just because you don't see internal links for some pages within a 3rd party site doesn't mean they're not there :)), John Mueller on Twitter
- You can do that if you don't mind that none of the content or internal links on pages 2+ are used. For some sites, it doesn't matter. For others, there's unique & useful information on pages 2+., John Mueller on Twitter
- What is the right price for your agency’s SEO services?
- Google Search algorithm watching; Friday’s daily brief
