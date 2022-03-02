Daily Search Forum Recap: March 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the big Google webmaster report where you can catch up on the more important SEO related changes in the past month. Google Search Console's URL inspection tool has errors but Google should be fixing it, if it is not fixed already. Google Business Profiles may require you to double verify your business. Google spoke about translated content and garbage parameters in URLs. Google also spoke about blocking users from the USA and how that can lead to huge Google ranking issues.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

March 2022 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the March 2022 Google webmaster report, where I look back at the past 30-days of SEO news related to Google and highlight the most important changes over that time period. This month we had a confirmed rollout begin of the page experience update for desktop, we learned about an update to the Pirate update, a new shopping ranking factor and more.

Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool Errors

Yesterday, Google confirmed that some folks trying to use the URL Inspection tool via the console or even the API may be seeing errors. Google said it is working on a fix but almost a day later, some are still having issues and Google has yet to confirm it is resolved.

Google: Translated Content & Garbage Parameters In URLs

You may end up confusing Google when you have "garbage" parameters trailing in your URLs, espesially when it comes to translated content parameters. There is this interesting conversation when a large multilingual site found its translated content excluded from Google Search with a "crawled currently not indexed" status.

Google Business Profiles May Require Additional Verification

Google has updated the help document on how to verify your business to say "we may require you to verify by more than one method." So if you verify using one method, Google might decide it needs you to verify again but using a different method.

PSA: Blocking USA Users But Allowing Googlebot Is Against Google's Webmaster Guidelines

Google sends its crew of crawlers, Googlebot, from the United States. That is where 99% of the crawling originates from. If you are not allowed to show your website to users based in the United States, then you also cannot show that website to Googlebot.

Google Charleston East Dome Almost Ready

Here is a photo from Louis Gray of the new GooglePlex building, he said it is called the Google Charleston East Dome building. He also said it looks almost done and ready to move in.

Co-training Transformer with Videos and Images Improves Action Recognition, Google AI Blog

