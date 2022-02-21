Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said again, there is no E-A-T score but E-A-T like signals are in the search ranking algorithm. Google said using the Indexing API for purposes it is not designed for won't help you but also won't hurt you. Google said when it comes to pagination, maybe you should show newer content first. Google said the performance of your web stories in search does not relate to the overall performance of your site in search. Google Ads said standard shopping campaigns will continue for the foreseeable future. Also, I posted the final part of my vlog with Brian Wallace on infographics.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: No EAT Score But EAT Is Important & Indirectly In The Search Ranking Algorithm
It has been some time since I covered the topic of E-A-T (expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness) here. But John Mueller of Google was asked this on Friday at the 10:30 mark. John said that while there is no E-A-T score that Google uses, E-A-T is important and is in the search ranking algorithm in an indirect way.
- Google: Using The Indexing API Not For Jobs Or Livestreams Won't Hurt Or Help
As you know, Google has an indexing API to expedite indexing of two content types. It is only designed to work for job postings and live streaming content - that is all. John Mueller of Google was asked if it can hurt if you try to use it for other content types outside of job postings and live stream content and he said no.
- Google On Pagination & The Value Of Showing Newer Content First
In this next question, Google's John Mueller was asked about the downside of having newer content published at the end of your pagination set. In short, Google might not value that much the newer content when it is found deeper in your pagination set, but please keep reading.
- Google: Web Stories Performance Not Indicative Of Overall Site Performance In Search
Google's John Mueller said that the performance of your Web Stories in Google Search is not related to the overall ranking performance of your site in general in Google Search. He also added a side not that in general, Web Stories are hard to optimize for SEO because Web Stories typically have very little textual content.
- Google: Standard Shopping Campaigns Will Continued To Be Supported
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed on Twitter that "standard Shopping campaigns will be supported for the foreseeable future," she said. This comes after some Google Ads reps are reportedly saying that standard Shopping campaigns will be going away soon.
- Vlog #160: Brain Wallace On Promoting Infographics & What SEOs Are Missing
In part one we spoke about how Brian Wallace of NowSourcing got into infographics, how it is not just about links but much more and some cool scores he had with them. In part two...
- Casino Poker Table At Google Germany Office
The Google office in Germany has a professional looking casino style poker table. I am not sure why an office needs a poker table but maybe it is used when betting on which web pages will rank higher
Other Great Search Threads:
- With Google saying that they ignore 'spammy' links pointing to your website, in general, do you ignore them too or go down the disavow route to be on the safe side? I am not including an 'it depends' option as I, Sarah McDowell on Twitter
- Good one, thank you @jdevalk. When our JavaScript Rendering stack is discovering the correct links, we should not indeed extract these JavaScript-only links from the static html. We will get it fixed and remove the, (20) Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Hi All, Correct, sitelinks won't pull from other campaigns., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- I tried to find something non-snarky and failed. My assumption is if you're doing email outreach like this, you will fall on your face and get nothing. It's a waste of time to do in bulk, and anything you "get", John Mueller on Twitter
- Temperature shown in Fahrenheit in google discover even tho all is set to Celsius, Google Search Community
- Which is more powerful Google algorithm?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 4 ways to own your own career path in digital marketing
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- LinkedIn’s Service Pages for freelancers adds features to showcase credibility
- Google testing questions and answers in the Google Maps interface
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google engineer salary to be cut in Durham, North Carolina, Protocol
- Google Salary Data for 2021 Reveals How Much the Search Giant Pays, Business Insider
- Justice Ministry presses Meta, Google on mitigating harmful content, The Jerusalem Post
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Types of Pillar Page (and How They Help With Ranking), Semrush
- 5 Helpful Ways B2B Marketers Can Achieve Content Approval, Online Marketing Blog
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- How To Remove Negative News Articles From The Search Results, Go Fish Digital
- Searching Quotes of Entities Modified at Google, Go Fish Digital
- My apologies: When SEO lost its PR moment and didn't notice, Arhg
PPC
Other Search
- Everything we expect Google to launch in 2022 [Video], 9to5Google
- Millions of WordPress sites receive forced patch for critical plugin flaw, Engadget
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.