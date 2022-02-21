Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said again, there is no E-A-T score but E-A-T like signals are in the search ranking algorithm. Google said using the Indexing API for purposes it is not designed for won't help you but also won't hurt you. Google said when it comes to pagination, maybe you should show newer content first. Google said the performance of your web stories in search does not relate to the overall performance of your site in search. Google Ads said standard shopping campaigns will continue for the foreseeable future. Also, I posted the final part of my vlog with Brian Wallace on infographics.

