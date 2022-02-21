Google: Standard Shopping Campaigns Will Continue To Be Supported

Feb 21, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed on Twitter that "standard Shopping campaigns will be supported for the foreseeable future," she said. This comes after some Google Ads reps are reportedly saying that standard Shopping campaigns will be going away soon.

Of course, the definition of "foreseeable future" means "at a time that is not long from now : soon." But time, at least in the internet age, is all relative. 6 months from now can be a totally different area in internet years.

Here is the quote:

Now, how long will this last? Some said at least the next few years:

So I guess are are all safe to continue to using standard shopping campaigns in Google Ads.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Web Stories Performance Not Indicative Of Overall Site Performance In Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus