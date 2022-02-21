Google: Standard Shopping Campaigns Will Continue To Be Supported

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed on Twitter that "standard Shopping campaigns will be supported for the foreseeable future," she said. This comes after some Google Ads reps are reportedly saying that standard Shopping campaigns will be going away soon.

Of course, the definition of "foreseeable future" means "at a time that is not long from now : soon." But time, at least in the internet age, is all relative. 6 months from now can be a totally different area in internet years.

Here is the quote:

Hi Mike, Can confirm, standard Shopping campaigns will be supported for the foreseeable future. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 17, 2022

Now, how long will this last? Some said at least the next few years:

I mean since you already opened that can of worms the info I heard from on high was „next few years“, then my colleague was frustrated that it’s always our word vs the reps word, which promoted this Q 😅🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5yd9Vh8ecU — Mike Ryan (@mikeryanretail) February 17, 2022

So I guess are are all safe to continue to using standard shopping campaigns in Google Ads.

