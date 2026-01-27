Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility is still heated. Google posted new tips on how to write better review responses in local. Google Ads data exclusions for PMax is rolling out. Google Ads experiment center help documentation is new. Microsoft Advertising has a new ad preview hub.

Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Super Heated

The Google Search rankings continue to be super volatile and heated even through today. This started back throughout most of January and it has really heated up even more so since January 21st or so.

Google Posts Tips To Write Better Review Replies

Google has updated its tips to get more reviews help documentation with a new section on tips to write better review replies. This section includes how to make your replies positive and relevant and a section on giving helpful responses to negative reviews.

Google Ads Data Exclusions For PMax Campaigns Rolling Out

Back in October, we saw signs of the ability to use data exclusions on Google Ads Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. Well, now it seems to be rolling out to many advertisers on Google Ads.

Google Ads Experiment Center Help Doc

Google has posted a new Google Ads help document named About the Google Ads Experiment Center. This document "is a unified hub for validating strategies and continuously improving campaign performance," Google wrote.

Microsoft Advertising Launches Ad Preview Hub

Microsoft Advertising has fully released the Microsoft Advertising Ad Preview Hub to all users. "I am beyond excited about Microsoft Advertising's new Ad Preview Hub! This is GA and should be live in your accounts in all markets," Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, wrote on LinkedIn.

Google DeepMind Office A Sims Game

Google has dressed up the Google DeepMind offices into The Sims game. Paige Bailey from the Google DeepMind team posted this on X and wrote, "the entirety of GDM campus in Mountain View has been turned into a Sims game and my 13yo self is ecstatic."

