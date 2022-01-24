Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

2022 has started off with a lot of volatility in the Google search results, there was another unconfirmed Google search update noticed over the weekend. Google released a new robots tag named indexifembedded, it deals with embeddable content. Google spoke about product images in the web results and how there is no real documentation on that. Google also spoke about redirects pull backs and other signals around links consolidation. Google is discontinuing Cameos on Google. AdSense is now seperating out YouTube payments, which might be a bad thing. Finally, part three with Riley Hope's vlog is out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How to Identify and Avoid Fluff Content for Better Rankings in Google, Internet Marketing Ninjas

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

German publishers oppose Google plan to phase out third-party cookies, Financial Times

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.