Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2022

Jan 24, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

2022 has started off with a lot of volatility in the Google search results, there was another unconfirmed Google search update noticed over the weekend. Google released a new robots tag named indexifembedded, it deals with embeddable content. Google spoke about product images in the web results and how there is no real documentation on that. Google also spoke about redirects pull backs and other signals around links consolidation. Google is discontinuing Cameos on Google. AdSense is now seperating out YouTube payments, which might be a bad thing. Finally, part three with Riley Hope's vlog is out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • January 22nd Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update
    Again I am seeing signals, both a lot of chatter from the SEO community and tools lighting up around a possible but yet unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Yes, there has been a ton of unconfirmed updates in the past couple of weeks and let's add this one to the list.
  • New Google Robots Tag indexifembedded: Control Indexing With Embedded Content
    Google has announced a brand new robots tag it will obey going forward, it is named indexifembedded. It lets you control if you want Google to index a page with embedded content.
  • Google: There Is No Schema For Product Images In Web Search
    Google's John Mueller was asked if there is a way to better control the images that Google shows in the web search results for product results. The answer is not really, there is no schema or structured data that helps you control or define these for Google, John said. He said Google just decides on its own if it wants to show them for snippets or not.
  • Google On Redirect Pull Backs Plus Signal Consolidation
    I am not going to get into the 301 vs 302 redirect debate, covered that countless times here. But I found an interesting conversation on Twitter about the differences between 301 and 302 redirects and how they consolidate signals forward or back, also known as pull backs.
  • Cameos on Google Is Going Away
    Google on Friday sent out emails to those who have recorded videos for Cameos on Google that they are discontinuing the service. "Beginning February 17, 2022, you will no longer be able to record videos through Cameos on Google and any existing videos posted to Google Search and Discover won't be shown," Google wrote.
  • Google AdSense To Separate YouTube Earnings With Own Payment Threshold
    Google sent emails to YouTube publishers that their YouTube AdSense payments will be separated from their other AdSense payments. So if you get paid through Google AdSense for AdSense ads on your sites and also in YouTube, you will now get payments individually for each. The issue is, that means each has to hit the $100 payment threshold individually and you might get paid out slower.
  • Vlog #156: Riley Hope On COVID & Searcher Behavior
    In part one Riley Hope and I spoke about her SEO career, how she did her thesis on ethics in SEO and we spoke about the automotive SEO space. In part two we talk about women in SEO and more on the automotive space and search results...
  • Stunning Dublin View From Google
    Look at this stunning and awesome view of Dublin from the Google office building. It is just wow. The person who posted this on Instagram wrote "Dublin bay putting on a show this morning."

