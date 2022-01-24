Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
2022 has started off with a lot of volatility in the Google search results, there was another unconfirmed Google search update noticed over the weekend. Google released a new robots tag named indexifembedded, it deals with embeddable content. Google spoke about product images in the web results and how there is no real documentation on that. Google also spoke about redirects pull backs and other signals around links consolidation. Google is discontinuing Cameos on Google. AdSense is now seperating out YouTube payments, which might be a bad thing. Finally, part three with Riley Hope's vlog is out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- January 22nd Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update
Again I am seeing signals, both a lot of chatter from the SEO community and tools lighting up around a possible but yet unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Yes, there has been a ton of unconfirmed updates in the past couple of weeks and let's add this one to the list.
- New Google Robots Tag indexifembedded: Control Indexing With Embedded Content
Google has announced a brand new robots tag it will obey going forward, it is named indexifembedded. It lets you control if you want Google to index a page with embedded content.
- Google: There Is No Schema For Product Images In Web Search
Google's John Mueller was asked if there is a way to better control the images that Google shows in the web search results for product results. The answer is not really, there is no schema or structured data that helps you control or define these for Google, John said. He said Google just decides on its own if it wants to show them for snippets or not.
- Google On Redirect Pull Backs Plus Signal Consolidation
I am not going to get into the 301 vs 302 redirect debate, covered that countless times here. But I found an interesting conversation on Twitter about the differences between 301 and 302 redirects and how they consolidate signals forward or back, also known as pull backs.
- Cameos on Google Is Going Away
Google on Friday sent out emails to those who have recorded videos for Cameos on Google that they are discontinuing the service. "Beginning February 17, 2022, you will no longer be able to record videos through Cameos on Google and any existing videos posted to Google Search and Discover won't be shown," Google wrote.
- Google AdSense To Separate YouTube Earnings With Own Payment Threshold
Google sent emails to YouTube publishers that their YouTube AdSense payments will be separated from their other AdSense payments. So if you get paid through Google AdSense for AdSense ads on your sites and also in YouTube, you will now get payments individually for each. The issue is, that means each has to hit the $100 payment threshold individually and you might get paid out slower.
- Vlog #156: Riley Hope On COVID & Searcher Behavior
In part one Riley Hope and I spoke about her SEO career, how she did her thesis on ethics in SEO and we spoke about the automotive SEO space. In part two we talk about women in SEO and more on the automotive space and search results...
- Stunning Dublin View From Google
Look at this stunning and awesome view of Dublin from the Google office building. It is just wow. The person who posted this on Instagram wrote "Dublin bay putting on a show this morning."
Other Great Search Threads:
- A thread about Wordle, letter frequencies, and how the choice of corpus matters for textual analysis. I’ve only been playing Wordle for about two weeks, so I can’t claim any expertise, but it tickled some old interests of m, Paul Haahr on Twitter
- Came into work to a small handful of 'Discover policy violation' notices from Search Console for two websites. None with merit so will be challenging them. Do we expect a flood of these soon? I'd rather not spend, Ant on Twitter
- Is this still true Google? Yes, it is true says Google. Well, if Google says it is true, therefore it must be wrong… via @JohnMu https://t.co/WGSemeG5db, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Nope - no session cookies. Each crawl is like a fresh request., John Mueller on Twitter
- Sometimes & maybe :-). If you don't want us to guess, then make it so that we don't have to guess -- and just use normal HTML links., John Mueller on Twitter
- This seems a bit nit-picky. I don't agree with everything either of these sites do, but they have done a ton to move the ecosystem forward overall. Nothing is permanent or perfect; good scientists refine t, John Mueller on Twitter
- Nothing has really changed there, I don't think any search engine has or had a concept of LSI keywords. Some folks just like to "sell them", since "it must be true if search engines say it's false" :-), John Mueller on Twitter
- Wordle easter egg on Google 👀 How many notifications have you had about this so far @rustybrick? https://t.co/fVlT1MuIuW, Brian Freiesleben on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Neeva seeks to expand user base with free subscriptions
- Google Ads issue impacted some Discover and Performance Max campaigns between Jan. 18-21
- How AI can automate SEO tasks at scale
- Google adds new robots tag indexifembedded
- Google updates product structured data for car review snippets
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- AG Paxton’s false claims still don’t add up, Google Blog
- Google’s ‘Inclusive Language’ Police, Wall Street Journal
- Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet set more deals in 2021 than last 10 years, CNBC
- Google executive cautions Canada against adopting ‘extreme’ new internet rules, The Globe and Mail
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Identify and Avoid Fluff Content for Better Rankings in Google, Internet Marketing Ninjas
Local & Maps
- Everything You Need to Know About the Google Business Profile Manager Agency Dashboard, Sterling Sky
- The Best 5 Google Maps Alternatives With Offline Maps Support, AutoEvolution
- Unusual Google Maps Bug Breaks Down Printing Because Of Course, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Publishers are using Web Stories to stand out, Google Blog
- This is the real voice behind Google Assistant, SlashGear
SEO
- Influencer Marketing for SEO and Authority, Moz
- The Ultimate Keyword Research Guide for SEO, Semrush
- Are Big Changes Coming to Google‘s Organic Results?, Semrush
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
- The latest iteration of Dr. Google, Axios
- Google Search easter egg joins the fun of playing Wordle, 9to5Google
- Discover the Memory of the World with UNESCO, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.