Google: Word-Count Itself Makes So Little Sense

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:21 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Count Dracula

Google's John Mueller replied to a bunch of screenshots of SEO tools showing word counts for the same page that tailed the word counts differently. John said, "This is also why word-count itself makes so little sense."

He posted this on Bluesky in response to that specific use case.

But it goes beyond that. We covered word count here countless times (no pun intended) - here are some of those stories:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2025

Jan 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Now Hiding Google Search Results

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Reports With Private Search Term Category

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Translation

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Word-Count Itself Makes So Little Sense

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Adaptive Zoom Setting

Jan 21, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Adaptive Zoom Setting
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Translation

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.