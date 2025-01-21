Google's John Mueller replied to a bunch of screenshots of SEO tools showing word counts for the same page that tailed the word counts differently. John said, "This is also why word-count itself makes so little sense."

He posted this on Bluesky in response to that specific use case.

But it goes beyond that. We covered word count here countless times (no pun intended) - here are some of those stories:

