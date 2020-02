Here is a photo from the Google Germany office that has slides up welcoming superheros. It says "Welcome Superheros." I am not sure which super heros were invited or expected to show up. Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash or if it was referencing coders as being super heros.

Either way, this was posted on Instagram the other day.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.