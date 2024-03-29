Google Business Profiles New Add Amenity To Your Website

Google Maps

Google seems to have added a new feature to allow businesses to add an amenity or amenities from their Google Business Profiles to their website. The new card when you search for [my business] says, "Add amenity map to your website, show nearby amenities to help customers explore your area."

When you click on it, Google pops up this overlay that says you can use the Google Maps Platform to show nearby amenities on your website. This will let you select from different types of places such as restaurants, parks, parking, and more. You can "simply copy and paste the code to your website." It takes you into the Google Cloud interface, which is one of the more complicated user interfaces Google has...

I spotted this via Sohan Jain on X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

