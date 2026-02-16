Google Ads has ended its Parked Domains (AFD) as an ad surface within the Search Partner Network effective February 10, 2026. Google wrote, "Parked Domains (AFD) will cease to be an ad surface within the Search Partner Network effective February 10, 2026."

Google added "The option to include Parked Domains in the account’s Content suitability settings will be removed at that time." This happened automatically on February 10, 2026.

Google also posted this on this help document.

A year ago, Google said it would stop placing your Google Ads on parked domain names by default.

Google defines a parked domain as a "A web address that was purchased but not thoroughly developed. This webpage typically has little or no content because the page is, for example, in development or waiting for a new owner."

