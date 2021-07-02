Large Google Popular Products With Two Rows On Desktop

Google is testing showing two rows of the popular products section on desktop. Brodie Clark shared a video of it on Twitter and it is really really big - it takes up a lot of the search results page.

Brodie Clark wrote "Whoa, check out this Google Search test I stumbled across. The Popular Products unit is showing an additional row on desktop, also featuring a pop-up to quickly sort through options. I've seen this in several forms in the past – but this combination is more visible."

Here is the GIF of it:

I do see Google pushing more and more products in search a lot this year so this doesn't really surprise me too much.

