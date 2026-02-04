Google's First 2026 Winter Olympics Doodle: Curling

Google posted its first Winter Olympics Doodle, special logo, for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The first sport Google covered is curling. The Doodle is an animated GIF of an Olympian pushing the curling stone down the ice.

Google wrote, "This Doodle celebrates the sport of Curling."

The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially the XXV Winter Olympic Games and commonly known as Milano Cortina 2026, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026 at sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy.

Curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area that is segmented into four concentric circles. It is a strategic sport where two teams of four players slide polished granite stones across a sheet of ice. The objective is to aim these stones (also known as "rocks") toward a circular target area called the "house."

  • Each player throws two stones, totaling eight per team.
  • An "end" concludes once both teams have thrown all their stones.
  • Points are awarded to the team with stones closest to the center of the house.
  • A standard game typically spans eight or ten ends.

So there is the Doodle for today.

