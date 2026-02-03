Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says search algorithms, spam detection, spam policies etc have not fundamentally changed with AI Search. Bing rolled out its multi-turn search feature. OpenAI ChatGPT now has top stories and more visual knowledge panels. Google shared the biggest crawling challenges of 2025. Google says don't spend too much time on redirect analysis for SEO purposes.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Search Algorithms, Spam Detections & Policies Don't Fundamentally Change With AI Search
Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to AI Search and the changes that come with that, Google's core search algorithms, spam detection methods, spam policies, and other search systems do not fundamentally change.
-
Google's Top Crawling Challenges In 2025
Gary Illyes, along with Martin Splitt, of Google posted a podcast explaining the top crawling challenges Google noticed amongst its 2025 year of crawling. The top challenges Google had with crawling included faceted navigation, action parameters, irrelevant parameters, calendar parameters and other "weird" parameters.
-
Google: Don't Spend Too Much Time On Redirects Analysis For SEO
Google's John Mueller said he would "caution against assuming that you need to do this level of analysis for all URLs on a website in order to achieve optimal SEO" when it comes to reviewing bad redirects or CSP settings. Why, because bad redirects or CSP settings are often simply visible when doing normal browsing, and if you see it, then that is enough.
-
Bing Multi-Turn Search Rolls Out Worldwide
Bing Search has rolled out what it calls multi-turn search in Bing globally. This is something we saw Microsoft Bing test back in June, when we saw a floating Copilot follow up search box at the footer of the Bing search results page show up as you scroll. It is now globally live for all to use.
-
ChatGPT With Top Stories & More Visual Knowledge Panels
OpenAI seems to be jazzing up its ChatGPT responses by showing more visual responses, like Google's knowledge panels and top stories. This goes across people, places, products, and ideas, OpenAI said.
-
Rainy & Foggy Google London Rooftop Patio
Here is another photo from the Google office in London. This shows off the typical weather there, which is foggy and rainy. This photo is from one of the rooftop patios.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Another useful tidbit about Google Discover's "Tailor Your Feed." I tested it by requesting "fewer X posts" and analyzing the "resulting from natural language tuning." We can see that Google has replaced the Discover X (Twitter, Damien (andell) on X
- Everyone loves a hidden gem and my Microsoft Advertising hidden gem will always be ad group level settings. Here's why:, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- Gender demographic traffic split to leading Gen AI websites, Similarweb on X
- Google: Fire your entire account rep team. Their reputation w top agencies is awful., Mike Rome on LinkedIn
- I am seeing the /blog/ sections for various large companies dropping in the last week or two. The blogs seem to be full of tons of explainer content for basic concepts within their niche, like "what is ____" or "how to use ____", Lily Ray on X
- The only constant is change! (And some form of neutrality, given the current GEO. Or is that a red flag? Or is the flag a big plus?), John Mueller on Bluesky
- How to add llms.txt (LLM file) in Wix? Any workaround?, Reddit
