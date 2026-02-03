Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says search algorithms, spam detection, spam policies etc have not fundamentally changed with AI Search. Bing rolled out its multi-turn search feature. OpenAI ChatGPT now has top stories and more visual knowledge panels. Google shared the biggest crawling challenges of 2025. Google says don't spend too much time on redirect analysis for SEO purposes.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.