Google is testing placing the top quality store badge and icon next to the site name area in the Google mobile search results. This brings up that icon from the bottom portion of the snippet to the very top of the snippet.

Gagan Ghotra spotted this test and posted a screenshot on X:

The Google shopping label or icon can be found by the site name, as an FYI.

Here are more screenshots:

More screenshots of this test here 👇 pic.twitter.com/ToFlSVGoqp — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 25, 2024

I wonder how this may impact clickthrough rates?

