Google Search Tests Top Quality Store Badge Near Site Name

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Store Shirts

Google is testing placing the top quality store badge and icon next to the site name area in the Google mobile search results. This brings up that icon from the bottom portion of the snippet to the very top of the snippet.

Gagan Ghotra spotted this test and posted a screenshot on X:

Google Top Quality Store Badge Sitename

The Google shopping label or icon can be found by the site name, as an FYI.

Here are more screenshots:

I wonder how this may impact clickthrough rates?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google June Spam Update Done, Continuous Scroll Gone, AI Overview Links Top, Google Ads Query Match - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 1, 2024

Jul 1, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Some Sites Hit By Google Helpful Content Update Seeing Small Lifts

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Explains Why Soft 404s Are Bad

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Posts Reviews Troubleshooting & FAQs For Missing and Remove Reviews

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Top Quality Store Badge Near Site Name

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Prompt Injection Added To Bing Webmaster Guidelines

Jul 1, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Prompt Injection Added To Bing Webmaster Guidelines
Next Story: Google Posts Reviews Troubleshooting & FAQs For Missing and Remove Reviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.