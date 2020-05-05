Google Snippets & People Also Ask Not Always Updated The Same Time

May 5, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Ethan Lazuk shared a screen shot showing how a snippet was recently updated by Google but the people also ask version was not, and was still showing the 2017 version. This shows that Google can show a snippet in two different spots from different times those snippets were indexed.

Ethan wrote on Twitter "We updated a blog post from 2017. The regular snippet pulls the new title tag and updated text for a description, but the People also ask box right below it shows the old version of the text. Is the latter updated at a different rate?"

John Mueller of Google responded that it "looks like it."

Does seem interesting but based on what we know of how Google works, this should not be surprising.

