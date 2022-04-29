Google Search Tests Lighter Purple Color For Clicked On Search Results

Google Search is testing a lighter colored purple for the links you have clicked on and visited in the search results. This report came from both Mordy Obserstein and Khushal Bherwani and I can replicate it myself in different browsers.

The difference is subtle, so here are two screenshots so you can compare them side by side:

Old - darker purple:

New - lighter purple:

Here are the screenshots from those tweets:

For the record here is the darker purple. You can really see how this might have an impact on... well... you name it! pic.twitter.com/NPtSt3BQ6X — Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) April 24, 2022

#NEW test from google for Title color - its Purple.



🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪



➡️ New color replicate when you open link in new tab.



cc- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/0Q9tLNLsGJ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 24, 2022

How will this impact any of you? I have no idea...

Forum discussion at Twitter.