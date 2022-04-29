Google Search Tests Lighter Purple Color For Clicked On Search Results

Apr 29, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Search is testing a lighter colored purple for the links you have clicked on and visited in the search results. This report came from both Mordy Obserstein and Khushal Bherwani and I can replicate it myself in different browsers.

The difference is subtle, so here are two screenshots so you can compare them side by side:

Old - darker purple:

click for full size

New - lighter purple:

click for full size

Here are the screenshots from those tweets:

How will this impact any of you? I have no idea...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

