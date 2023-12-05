Google Search Tests Line Separator Between Organic & Paid Results

Years ago, Google use to separate the ads in its search results not just with clearer ad labels but also with a line separating the ads from the organic/free listings. Google may be testing that again, as we spotted a line separator between the ads and organic results just recently.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this in action the other day and shared a screenshot on X. Here is that screenshot:

I was unable to replicate this, I do not see line separators between the ads and organic results.

And to be honest, Google is mixing ads with organic results more often now, so why bother?

