Google Rich Results Now Showing For Home Pages - Is It A Bug?

Brodie Clark posted screen shots of Google showing rich results, i.e. stars and FAQ schema, for a couple of site's home pages in the Google search results. Google has said it generally does not show rich results for home pages, both John Mueller and Gary Illyes said this in the years past.

Here are Brodie's screen shots showing that Google can show rich results for home pages:

Now, I tried replicating this. I am not in Australia but I was able to trigger these search results. I was NOT able to see rich results for these home pages or any home pages. Can you trigger rich results for these or any home pages?

Andy Simpson can replicate it, but I cannot:

🧐 Look at the listing on mobile, expands out to 10 FAQs! Great job to the SEO behind this one and nicely worked into the homepage content.

I am thinking maybe this is a bug or a test? I am not sure.

Do you think Google should show rich results for home pages?

