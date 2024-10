Earlier we reported Google was testing "most popular" and "best price" labels in the product detail grid within Google Search. Now, Google is also testing a "nearby" label in that same product grid detail view.

This also was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and the SERPs notes - here is that screenshot:

Here is the screenshot of the "most popular" and "best price" labels from earlier:

I assume there are even more labels that we are not seeing yet...

Forum discussion at X.