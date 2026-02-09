Google Preferred Sources Deeplink Button Broken

The Google preferred sources deeplink button feature is broken and has been since at least last Wednesday. When you click on a button to make a site a preferred source, such as for this site, it does not pre-fill in the site's URL in the box, as it should. You can retype it in the box but it does not pre-fill it for you.

As a reminder, in December, Google rolled out Preferred sources globally after rolling it out in the US and India in August and beta testing it in June. This past January, Google added help documentation for this feature.

In that help document it talks about deeplinks but when you try it, as LuchaBeast noted on X - it no longer pre-fills the URL. Here is a screenshot:

I have been trying it with numerous sites but it does not work.

Rajan Patel from Google said on Saturday on X, "Thanks. Taking a look now." So I am hopeful it will be fixed soon. We will see.

Let me know if it works for you, clicking on this link should make it easy to add this as a preferred source on Google : google.com/preferences/source?q=seroundtable.com.

@rustybrick Have you heard anything about "Add to Google Preferred Sources" deep links being broken? For example, @seroundtable is not autopopulating when clicking the button on the website. I've tried multiple browsers and deeplinks from multiple websites with no luck. pic.twitter.com/lhfQd0DUWC — LuchaBeast (@luchabeast) February 4, 2026

Update: This is now fixed: