Google announced on Friday that there is a delay with the Google Ads team reviewing and thus approving developer token access applications. This is because Google is "seeing significant interest in the developer community for Google Ads API access, and are receiving an increase in developer token access applications," the company said.

"As a result, there is also an increased delay on reviews for these applications," Google added.

I am not sure why there is a spike in applications to the Google Ads developer token requests, but there is.

Google added that it "are aware of this issue, and have added additional reviewers to process the applications and clear the backlog." Google has even "fast-tracked some applications, so some of you should already start seeing your applications getting approved," it added.

Google posted more advice on if you should upgrade or not upgrade your access in this blog post.

But if you are waiting for a response from Google, you should know, you are not alone and Google is working through the backlog.

