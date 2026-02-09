Google Ads API Developer Token Access Applications Delayed

Feb 9, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Delay

Google announced on Friday that there is a delay with the Google Ads team reviewing and thus approving developer token access applications. This is because Google is "seeing significant interest in the developer community for Google Ads API access, and are receiving an increase in developer token access applications," the company said.

"As a result, there is also an increased delay on reviews for these applications," Google added.

I am not sure why there is a spike in applications to the Google Ads developer token requests, but there is.

Google added that it "are aware of this issue, and have added additional reviewers to process the applications and clear the backlog." Google has even "fast-tracked some applications, so some of you should already start seeing your applications getting approved," it added.

Google posted more advice on if you should upgrade or not upgrade your access in this blog post.

But if you are waiting for a response from Google, you should know, you are not alone and Google is working through the backlog.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode Tests Citation Icons At Bottom Of Answers

Feb 10, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Dynamic Results Count Under Search Box

Feb 10, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2026

Feb 9, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On If A Younger Web Site Can Beat An Older Website In Search

Feb 9, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Tests Contextual Overlay Link Cards

Feb 9, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Preferred Sources Deeplink Button Is Broken

Feb 9, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Reddit On Google & ChatGPT AI Responses Citations & Lack Of Links
Next Story: Google Preferred Sources Deeplink Button Is Broken

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.