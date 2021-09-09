Google: If You Want To Rank For Those Queries Don't Syndicate Or Republish Content

Google's John Mueller said sometimes syndicating or republishing content makes sense but it never makes sense if you want to rank for the queries that those pieces of content aim to rank for. He said on Twitter "if your goal is that only your site ranks for those queries, then syndicating / republishing is a bad idea."

However, if that is not your goal, John said "if you goal is to reach a broader audience, go for it." But the syndicating or republishing content is the definition of duplicate content, John said "if you're republishing, then it *is* duplicate content."

Here are those tweets:

If you're republishing, then it *is* duplicate content. If you goal is to reach a broader audience, go for it. If your goal is that only your site ranks for those queries, then syndicating / republishing is a bad idea. Pick your goals & select the work that helps you reach them. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 6, 2021

