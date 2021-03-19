Google Does Not Count The Number Of Blog Posts On Your Blog For Ranking Purposes

Google's John Mueller was asked if Google looks at the number of blog posts on a blog as some sort of metric to figure out if the site should rank well or not. John Mueller said on Twitter "Google doesn't count your blog posts."

John added that this is not about the quantity of your blog posts but the quality of them. John said "I'd focus on quality rather than quantity. Make something truly awesome, unique, compelling, & insightful. If that's a single page, it's a single page. More pages, or more words on a page, don't make something better."

Here are those tweets:

Google doesn't count your blog posts.



I'd focus on quality rather than quantity. Make something truely awesome, unique, compelling, & insightful. If that's a single page, it's a single page. More pages, or more words on a page, don't make something better. (true for books too) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 17, 2021

In short, it is not about quantity, it is about quality.

