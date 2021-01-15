Google Tests Large & Small Images In Mobile Search Result Snippets

Google seems to be testing displaying both large and smaller image thumbnails within a single snippet in the mobile search results. This does not surprise me and it actually looks pretty good. I cannot replicate this but here is a screen shot from Menucha Zimmerman.

She shared this on Twitter:

This came up for a mobile search on [elon musk] but she was able to see it for searches on [impeachment] and [lauren boebert]. Again, I cannot replicate this but let's add this to the bag of Google interface tests.

