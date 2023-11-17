Google Business Profiles Verification Method: Upload Photo At Customer Location

Google Business Profiles is adding a verification method for some categories of businesses to make it easier for them to verify their business with Google. This one, you can upload a picture of your vehicle in the local area where you meet your customers.

This was spotted by Kevin Pauls who posted on X saying that this is a "Win for service area business verifications!" Google has added a new option to upload photos of your vehicle in a "local area where you meet customers," he added.

Here is his screenshot showing this option:

I assume this is for some sorts of local service area business categories?

