Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is expanding access to the new generative AI reporting features, beyond the UK. Google Ads clarified AI Max for Search Campaign reporting features. Google created new Subscription Linking policies for news publishers. Google Ads has a new How the landing page logic works for Travel Promotion Ads and Booking Links within Search Campaigns for Travel. Google announced it has expanded its Financial Services Verification process to 24 new European Economic Area (EEA) markets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Console AI Performance Report Rolling Out To More

Google seems to be expanding access to the new Search Console generative AI performance reports to more regions, outside of just the UK. I see a number of people in India who are now reporting seeing the new AI report. I personally do not see these new AI reports yet but maybe you do?

Google seems to be expanding access to the new Search Console generative AI performance reports to more regions, outside of just the UK. I see a number of people in India who are now reporting seeing the new AI report. I personally do not see these new AI reports yet but maybe you do? Google Ads Clarifies AI Max For Search Campaigns Reporting

Google has updated the Google Ads help document on About reporting in AI Max for Search campaigns with a number of changes. The changes include documenting the DSA to AI Max deadline, more information on how to understand the report, a new section on navigating and interpreting Search Campaigns for Travel performance reports, and updates to focus on intent and getting regular reviews.

Google has updated the Google Ads help document on About reporting in AI Max for Search campaigns with a number of changes. The changes include documenting the DSA to AI Max deadline, more information on how to understand the report, a new section on navigating and interpreting Search Campaigns for Travel performance reports, and updates to focus on intent and getting regular reviews. Google Creates Subscription Linking For News Publishers

Google has posted a new policy document for subscription linking for news publishers under the Google Publisher Center help area. Google wrote, "Any publisher using this service must adhere to these policies."

Google has posted a new policy document for subscription linking for news publishers under the Google Publisher Center help area. Google wrote, "Any publisher using this service must adhere to these policies." Google Ads On Travel Promotion Ads & Booking Links Work For Search Campaigns For Travel

Google added a new section to the about final URL expansion in Search document named "How the landing page logic works for Travel Promotion Ads & Booking Links within Search Campaigns for Travel." This explains the relationship between your targeting settings and your landing pages and how the final URL expansion is related to that.

Google added a new section to the about final URL expansion in Search document named "How the landing page logic works for Travel Promotion Ads & Booking Links within Search Campaigns for Travel." This explains the relationship between your targeting settings and your landing pages and how the final URL expansion is related to that. Google Ads Expands Financial Advertiser Verification Across 24 European Markets

Google announced it has expanded its Financial Services Verification process to 24 new European Economic Area (EEA) markets. The verification requirements kicks in today, July 23, 2026. Google said they are doing this to "help stop scams before they start."

Google announced it has expanded its Financial Services Verification process to 24 new European Economic Area (EEA) markets. The verification requirements kicks in today, July 23, 2026. Google said they are doing this to "help stop scams before they start." Google Karaoke

Google had a DJ come to offer Googlers in the Playa Vista office the option to do karaoke. I guess some Googlers release stress through signing...

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

The Content Framework That Worked In 2019 Is Now Working Against You, Search Engine Journal

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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