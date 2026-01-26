Google Ads Product Campaign View Report Is Useful

Jan 26, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Analytics

Google Ads lets you see how your product ads are performing across all your campaigns in a single view. Some advertisers are saying this is a new report, so I figured I'd share what they're noticing.

Justin Jonkman posted on LinkedIn that when you go to Products in Google Ads and then you click on the product title, Google will break down every campaign where that product is active. It will also show you how that product is performing on those campaigns.

Here are some screenshots of this:

Google Ads Product Campaign Active2

Google Ads Product Campaign Active1

Justin wrote, "Instead of guessing which campaign “works”, you can now:

  • see where a product truly drives conversions
  • compare performance between Standard Shopping & Performance Max
  • spot where spend is being wasted on the same product
  • decide where to scale based on real product-level data

Brian Lasonde added, "Product-level campaign comparison should've existed years ago. Finally a way to kill the guessing game on where SKUs actually convert." Several advertisers find this product view super useful.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2026

Jan 27, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Maps

Google Posts Tips To Write Better Review Replies

Jan 27, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Super Heated

Jan 27, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Data Exclusions For PMax Campaigns Rolling Out

Jan 27, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Experiment Center Help Doc

Jan 27, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Launches Ad Preview Hub

Jan 27, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Long Google Staircase
Next Story: Google Ads Campaign Mix Experiments In Beta

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.