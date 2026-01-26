Google Ads lets you see how your product ads are performing across all your campaigns in a single view. Some advertisers are saying this is a new report, so I figured I'd share what they're noticing.

Justin Jonkman posted on LinkedIn that when you go to Products in Google Ads and then you click on the product title, Google will break down every campaign where that product is active. It will also show you how that product is performing on those campaigns.

Here are some screenshots of this:

Justin wrote, "Instead of guessing which campaign “works”, you can now:

see where a product truly drives conversions

compare performance between Standard Shopping & Performance Max

spot where spend is being wasted on the same product

decide where to scale based on real product-level data

Brian Lasonde added, "Product-level campaign comparison should've existed years ago. Finally a way to kill the guessing game on where SKUs actually convert." Several advertisers find this product view super useful.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.