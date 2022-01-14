Microsoft Bing Tests Related Searches On Left

Microsoft Bing is testing placing the related searches list on the left side of the search results page. Normally, Microsoft places these related searches on the right side of the Bing search results page.

Here is a screenshot of this from Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, who sends me cool Bing features and changes:

I cannot replicate this myself and when I try, I either see zero related searches show up or I see them show up on the right side. Here is what I see:

Microsoft is always testing...

