Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says some SEOs over-focus on URL structure. Google will update its customer match Google Ads policy. Google AdSense is changing its first party cookie controls. Google Search now supports C2PA for the about this image feature. Google Merchant Center has sale events promotion types.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Some SEOs Over Focus On URL Structure
    Google's John Mueller said that some SEOs over focus on URL structure and that if your context from your pages aren't clear, then no URL structure can fix that.
  • Google Customer Match Policy Warning: Don't Harm Users Or Else...
    This week, Google sent an email to some Google Ads advertisers warning that they may lose access to use Customer Match with their ads cause harm to users or create a poor user experience. Google said they are updating their customer match policy effective January 13, 2025, to enforce this.
  • New: Google Search Supports C2PA Metadata For About This Image Feature
    A couple of months ago, we reported how Google Search will label if an image was AI-generated, edited by photo editing software or taken with a camera by working with Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) as a technical standard. Well, now Google officially supports C2PA metadata in the about this image feature.
  • Google Merchant Center Adds Sale Events Promotion Type
    Google has added a new promotion type to Google Merchant Center named "Sale events." Sale events are a type data that you can submit on Google and are shown on non-product-centric surfaces. This seems to be available in the US for free Merchant Center listings right now.
  • Google AdSense First-Party Cookie Controls Are Changing
    Google will be changing how it handles the first-party cookie controls on AdSense sites. Google said, "We're making some changes to how first-party cookies are managed in your AdSense account to simplify controls and improve your access to third-party demand."
  • YouTube Switzerland Birthday Cake
    This is an oldie but I just spotted it from the Google Zurich office, it is a massive, life sized, birthday cake, for YouTube. I found this on Instagram and if you click through, you will see more photos of this.

